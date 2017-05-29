Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Stake Lowered by TFS Capital LLC

TFS Capital LLC cut its position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. TFS Capital LLC’s holdings in Commscope Holding Company were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,607,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $357,390,000 after buying an additional 3,382,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commscope Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth about $62,592,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Commscope Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth about $59,985,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Commscope Holding Company during the first quarter worth about $43,708,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,520,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,240,000 after buying an additional 815,810 shares during the last quarter.

Commscope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Commscope Holding Company had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Commscope Holding Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Commscope Holding Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Commscope Holding Company from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Instinet started coverage on Commscope Holding Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their target price on Commscope Holding Company from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

In other Commscope Holding Company news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II sold 255,900 shares of Commscope Holding Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $10,397,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 15,000 shares of Commscope Holding Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $736,170 and sold 393,270 shares worth $15,928,993. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope Holding Company

CommScope Holding Company, Inc (CommScope) is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the core, access and edge layers of communications networks. The Company operates through two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). Its portfolio includes wireless and fiber optic solutions.

