Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $204,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) traded down 1.32% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,534 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.41. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $263 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $1,592,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,908,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $96,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,900,590. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

