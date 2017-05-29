Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Position in EPR Properties (EPR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 24.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) traded down 1.21% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,406 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.69. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post $3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 17 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 130.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-decreases-position-in-epr-properties-epr.html.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 9,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.