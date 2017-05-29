Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.22 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $200,253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $217,749,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,047.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,798,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,023,000 after buying an additional 6,481,879 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $82,322,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $71,240,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) traded up 1.12% during trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. 17,784,830 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.93. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $29.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Vetr cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.55 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

In related news, VP April S. Arnzen sold 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $307,970.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP April S. Arnzen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,444. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

