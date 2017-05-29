Commercial National Financial Corp Announces Dividend of $0.26 (CNAF)

Commercial National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CNAF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of Commercial National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CNAF) remained flat at $21.50 during midday trading on Monday. 1,064 shares of the company were exchanged. Commercial National Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 million and a PE ratio of 16.15.

About Commercial National Financial Corp

Commercial National Financial Corporation is the bank holding company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA (the Bank). The Bank’s primary business consists of taking deposits and granting loans to customers who generally do business in the area of Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including extending credit, providing deposit services, marketing non-deposit investments and offering financial counseling.

