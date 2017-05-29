Commerce Bank Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,832,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,335,314,000 after buying an additional 842,705 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,149,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $792,802,000 after buying an additional 2,860,888 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,383,985 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $693,948,000 after buying an additional 8,126,603 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 7,784,873 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $371,416,000 after buying an additional 934,393 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,572,999 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $368,286,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology service provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $70.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp news, insider Sean Middleton sold 1,890 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

