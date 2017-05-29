Commerce Bank Raises Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Commerce Bank raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $107,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,490.1% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.24%.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $27,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

