Commerce Bank Has $589,000 Stake in KeyCorp (KEY)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $109,000. SRB Corp raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 12,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Commerce Bank Has $589,000 Stake in KeyCorp (KEY)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/commerce-bank-acquires-2885-shares-of-keycorp-key-updated.html.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.