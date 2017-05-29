Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Given Buy Rating at Macquarie

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Macquarie in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We got back from the NBCU upfront with a refreshed view on the growing portfolio that now includes digital assets like Vox, BuzzFeed, and Snapchat, as well as partnerships with Apple. Meanwhile, its core franchises in news and sports continue to grow stronger. Our SoTP valuation prices standalone NBCU at US$19/sh (Fig 1), likely a source of upside to our US$45/sh CMCSA target. Please also see our 1Q recap, Weighing Baggage & Opportunities. Impact The collaborative culture of NBCU spearheaded by Project Symphony has driven it to #1, while the addition of digital platforms pushed engagement. This year, we expect the strategy is in full swing, driving our ’18 NBCU total revenue growth of 10%, which assumes 14%/7% for broadcast/cable nets.””

Get Comcast Co. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays PLC set a $46.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Saturday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded up 1.41% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,189,485 shares. The company has a market cap of $194.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post $1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/comcast-co-cmcsa-earns-buy-rating-from-macquarie-updated.html.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $264,275.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 258,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $10,074,236.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 980,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,229,617.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,812 shares of company stock worth $14,443,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $157,537,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,556,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $169,586,000 after buying an additional 349,194 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,333.1% in the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 838,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $57,864,000 after buying an additional 779,525 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 253,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.