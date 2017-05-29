Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have trended positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Columbia Property Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.41 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 92 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns and operates commercial real estate properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate long-term shareholder returns from a combination of steadily growing cash flows and appreciation in its net asset values, through the acquisition and ownership of office buildings located principally in high-barrier-to-entry markets.

