Columbia Banking System (COLB) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.04

News coverage about Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Columbia Banking System earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 59 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) traded down 1.01% on Monday, reaching $38.09. 278,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $45.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $111.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other news, CAO Barry Ray sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $38,671.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc (Columbia) is a bank holding company for Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and Columbia Trust Company (Columbia Trust). The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers products and services, which include Personal Banking, Business Banking and Wealth Management.

