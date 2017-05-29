Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COHU, INC. designs and manufactures electromechanical systems (handlers) that physically put semiconductors in place for testing and interface directly with electronic test equipment (tester) which performs the electrical test of the semiconductor devices. Other products include television cameras, microwave radios and metal detectors for industrial and hobbyist use. “

COHU has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) opened at 18.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $497.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.80. Cohu has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $21.64.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. Cohu had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cohu will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.20%.

In other Cohu news, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,683.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 120,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $2,334,744.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,053,027.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,471 shares of company stock worth $4,237,072. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 49.9% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 82,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 34.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. It develops, manufactures, sells and services a line of equipment capable of handling a range of integrated circuits and light-emitting diodes.

