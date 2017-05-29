Cognex Co. (CGNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems that are used to automate a wide range of manufacturing processes where vision is required. Cognex machine vision systems consist of two primary elements: a computer, which serves as a machine vision engine, and software that processes and analyzes images. When connected to a video camera, the machine vision system captures images and extracts information, which determines appropriate action for other equipment in the manufacturing process. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Summit Redstone restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.51.

Shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) opened at 93.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.33. Cognex has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $94.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 55,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total value of $5,129,449.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,449.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $389,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock worth $13,511,218 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,478,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,008,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $4,044,000. Joho Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.7% in the third quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,690,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,341,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 50.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 316,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 105,978 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

