Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Coffee Holding Co. (JVA) Share Price

Press coverage about Coffee Holding Co. (NASDAQ:JVA) has trended positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coffee Holding Co. earned a news impact score of 0.37 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Coffee Holding Co. (NASDAQ:JVA) opened at 4.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Coffee Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Coffee Holding Co. (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee Holding Co. had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coffee Holding Co. will post $0.37 EPS for the current year.

Coffee Holding Co. Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is a wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing and distributing roasted and blended coffees for private labeled accounts and its own brands, and it sells green coffee. The Company’s products can be divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee.

