Coe Capital Management LLC Sells 4,945 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Coe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Legg Mason comprises approximately 1.9% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,386,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,108,000 after buying an additional 966,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,392,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 349.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 632,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 491,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,505,000 after buying an additional 247,544 shares during the period. Finally, Glacier Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,908,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) traded down 0.35% during trading on Monday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,476 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.93.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.29. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $723.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

LM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Legg Mason from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Terence Johnson sold 13,325 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $464,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ursula Schliessler sold 1,745 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $65,245.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,098.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,847 shares of company stock valued at $856,877. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

