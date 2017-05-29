Coe Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at $2,482,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 232,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after buying an additional 57,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED Inc. alerts:

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) traded up 1.99% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.59. 461,131 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average is $118.94. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $95.14 and a one year high of $139.02.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. ABIOMED had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $124.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/coe-capital-management-llc-raises-stake-in-abiomed-inc-abmd.html.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised ABIOMED from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on ABIOMED from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,305 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,629 shares of company stock worth $8,312,580. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.