Coe Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,100 Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.6% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 102.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,178,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,126,000 after buying an additional 204,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) traded down 1.55% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.75. 2,039,977 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.50. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $70.33 and a one year high of $110.64.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post $5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. FBR & Co raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.09.

In related news, VP Richard B. Vilsoet sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $236,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides program management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

