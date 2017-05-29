Cobham plc (COB) Receives GBX 128.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cobham plc (LON:COB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 128.92 ($1.66).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Cobham plc from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 113 ($1.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.41) target price (up from GBX 76.47 ($0.98)) on shares of Cobham plc in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on Cobham plc from GBX 115 ($1.48) to GBX 143 ($1.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.48) price target on shares of Cobham plc in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.61) price target on shares of Cobham plc in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of Cobham plc (LON:COB) traded up 1.380810% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 138.648895. Cobham plc has a 1-year low of GBX 89.07 and a 1-year high of GBX 154.51. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.35 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.25.

Cobham plc Company Profile

Cobham plc is a technology and services provider in commercial and defense and security markets. It operates in four segments. The Communications and Connectivity segment provides equipment and solutions to enable connectivity across a range of environments in aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless and mobile connectivity markets.

