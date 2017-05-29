Coach Inc (COH) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of Coach Inc (NYSE:COH) in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COH. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coach in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr lowered shares of Coach from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $39.45 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coach from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coach from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Coach in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Coach (NYSE:COH) opened at 46.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. Coach has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Coach had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coach will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coach’s payout ratio is 74.18%.

In other news, CAO Todd Kahn sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $884,002.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,689.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $194,951.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,238.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $2,023,928. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COH. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Coach by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,251,779 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $118,885,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coach by 224.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,389 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $97,445,000 after buying an additional 1,844,686 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coach during the third quarter worth approximately $16,368,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coach by 24.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 407,044 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,878,000 after buying an additional 79,175 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Coach by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 367,785 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,446,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Coach

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

