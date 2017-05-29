Coach (COH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News headlines about Coach (NYSE:COH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coach earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the luxury accessories retailer an impact score of 52 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Coach (NYSE:COH) traded up 0.56% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,156 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. Coach has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Coach had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Coach’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coach will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Coach’s payout ratio is 74.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COH shares. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Coach in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Vetr downgraded Coach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 price objective on Coach and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Coach in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

In other Coach news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $194,951.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,238.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Kahn sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $884,002.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,928 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Coach Company Profile

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

