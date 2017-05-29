Coach (COH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Coach (NYSE:COH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Coach earned a news impact score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the luxury accessories retailer an impact score of 27 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Coach (NYSE:COH) opened at 46.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. Coach has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Coach had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coach will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coach’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COH. Vetr upgraded shares of Coach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Coach in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of Coach from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Coach in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coach and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coach has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

In other Coach news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 7,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $349,901.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,065.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andre Cohen sold 10,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $457,445.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,928. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coach Company Profile

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

