CME Group Inc (CME) Stake Increased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 335.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,463,198 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.56% of CME Group worth $225,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,986,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,930,000 after buying an additional 977,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,226,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,618,000 after buying an additional 371,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,064,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,427,000 after buying an additional 88,456 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,716,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,409,000 after buying an additional 81,244 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,718,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,324,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group Inc alerts:

Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) opened at 117.98 on Monday. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $92.29 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.88.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $929 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.06 million. CME Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 42.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post $4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/cme-group-inc-cme-stake-raised-by-apg-asset-management-n-v-updated-updated.html.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on CME Group from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $126,703.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $378,123.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,949.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,182. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.