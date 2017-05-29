CME Group Inc (CME) Insider Sunil Cutinho Sells 10,265 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $1,209,730.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 42.67%. The business had revenue of $929 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 69,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,151,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,781,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

