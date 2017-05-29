Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.31

Press coverage about Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) has trended positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clough Global Opportunities Fund earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) remained flat at $10.49 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,971 shares. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $184,962.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 133,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,639.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 312,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $3,296,906.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,109,419 shares of company stock worth $21,869,104.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. It seeks to achieve its objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process. It will invest in equity and equity-related securities, as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt.

