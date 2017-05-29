Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV) traded down 0.37% during trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,623 shares. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $131,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 12,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $173,529.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,506.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 60,489 shares of company stock worth $813,078 over the last 90 days.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (the Fund), formerly Clough Global Allocation Fund, is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. The Fund invests in a managed mix of equity and debt securities. The Fund will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in securities rated, at the time of acquisition, below investment grade.

