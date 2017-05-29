Clorox Co (CLX) Given a $138.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) has been given a $138.00 target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $140.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Vetr raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.67 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.97.

Shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) opened at 134.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.04. Clorox has a 1-year low of $111.24 and a 1-year high of $140.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. Clorox had a return on equity of 239.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post $5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 45.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after buying an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

