Citizens & Northern Corp Boosts Stake in Trevena Inc (TRVN)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp owned 0.10% of Trevena worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trevena by 170.0% in the first quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,163,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 732,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trevena by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the third quarter valued at $3,038,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trevena by 40.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 66,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Trevena by 38.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 61,650 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) traded down 3.15% during trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. 413,586 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $161.49 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. Trevena Inc has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.03.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.19. Trevena had a negative net margin of 841.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trevena Inc will post ($1.51) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRVN shares. Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on Trevena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Trevena in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $10.00 target price on Trevena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Aegis reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trevena from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing various therapies. The Company is developing OLINVO, a u-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator (u-GPS) for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous (IV) administration is preferred. It is focused on commercializing it in the United States for use in acute care settings, such as hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

