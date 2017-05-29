Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,765 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 776.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 1,883,392 shares during the period. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,212.6% in the third quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 203,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 188,142 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 807,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,763,000 after buying an additional 482,345 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rafferty Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $40.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

