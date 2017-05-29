HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been given a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEI. Societe Generale set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement AG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.86 ($104.33).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Citigroup Inc Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/citigroup-inc-reiterates-95-00-price-target-for-heidelbergcement-ag-hei.html.

HeidelbergCement AG Company Profile

Heidelbergcement AG is a Germany-based building materials company. Its products are used for the construction of houses, infrastructure and commercial and industrial facilities. The Company operates through for segments: Cements, Aggregates, Ready-Mixed Concrete-Asphalt and Service- Joint Ventures – Other.

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.