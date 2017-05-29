Citigroup Inc Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI)

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been given a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEI. Societe Generale set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement AG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.86 ($104.33).
HeidelbergCement AG Company Profile
Heidelbergcement AG is a Germany-based building materials company. Its products are used for the construction of houses, infrastructure and commercial and industrial facilities. The Company operates through for segments: Cements, Aggregates, Ready-Mixed Concrete-Asphalt and Service- Joint Ventures – Other.
Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.