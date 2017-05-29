Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Insider John T. Chambers Sells 295,537 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) insider John T. Chambers sold 295,537 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $9,315,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.6% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 340,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 105,162 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 231,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 66,612 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 121,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $17,046,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 48,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.84 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Cisco Systems from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.19.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

