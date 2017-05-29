Cisco Systems (CSCO) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the network equipment provider an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded up 0.19% on Monday, reaching $31.50. 16,403,052 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.45 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.32 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.19.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $544,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Chambers sold 295,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $9,315,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,209 shares of company stock valued at $10,397,046. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

