Cintas Co. (CTAS) Position Lowered by Weik Investment Services Inc.

Weik Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 1.1% of Weik Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weik Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.2% in the third quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas Co. alerts:

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.16. The company had a trading volume of 278,332 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.76. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post $4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/cintas-co-ctas-position-lowered-by-weik-investment-services-inc.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

In related news, Treasurer Paul F. Adler sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $492,707.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,975.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $1,463,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,309.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,421 over the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.