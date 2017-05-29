Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.09 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (LEN)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 14.0% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Lennar by 8.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar Co. alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Lennar had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.09 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (LEN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/cibc-world-markets-corp-has-1-09-million-stake-in-lennar-co-len.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on Lennar from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.