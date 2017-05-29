Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at CIBC

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 3rd. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) opened at 11.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.35. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, National Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 21,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co, Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

