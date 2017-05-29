Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Jefferies Group upped their FY2017 EPS estimates for Church & Dwight Co. in a report issued on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight Co.’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Church & Dwight Co. Inc. alerts:

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Church & Dwight Co. had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Offer Predictions for Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (CHD)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/church-dwight-co-inc-chd-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-1-94-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts-updated-updated.html.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr downgraded shares of Church & Dwight Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.83 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $47.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight Co. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) traded up 0.06% on Monday, hitting $49.71. 659,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Church & Dwight Co. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight Co.’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other Church & Dwight Co. news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Siracusa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,475.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,400 shares of company stock worth $3,110,542. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co. by 95.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co. by 81.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 435,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 195,170 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co. by 100.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 364,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after buying an additional 183,018 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co. by 90.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 37,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co. by 66.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight Co.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight Co. (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.