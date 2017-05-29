Christopher John Perry Sells 45,426 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) SVP Christopher John Perry sold 45,426 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $3,376,060.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Christopher John Perry sold 66,516 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,790.40.
- On Thursday, May 18th, Christopher John Perry sold 73,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $5,365,535.52.
Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) opened at 75.16 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $76.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average of $67.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.07.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.65 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post $3.14 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.88%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.
Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.