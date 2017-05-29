Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 198.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Choice Hotels International worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,994,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 43.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) opened at 65.60 on Monday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post $2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, insider Simone Wu sold 13,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $810,966.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,319.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hotel franchisor. The Company’s segments include Hotel Franchising, SkyTouch Technology and Corporate & Other. It franchises lodging properties under brand names, including Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

