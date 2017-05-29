Shares of Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CKE. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.50 price objective on shares of Chinook Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. GMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chinook Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Chinook Energy Inc. alerts:

In other Chinook Energy news, Director P. Grant Wierzba sold 211,145 shares of Chinook Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$76,012.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 143,000 shares of company stock worth $51,440 and have sold 237,450 shares worth $85,745.

Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) traded up 12.50% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 138,427 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. The stock’s market capitalization is $77.96 million. Chinook Energy has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chinook Energy Inc. (CKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/chinook-energy-inc-cke-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About Chinook Energy

Chinook Energy Inc is a petroleum and natural gas production company focused on development and exploration opportunities in western Canada. The Company has assets in the Plains-West Central District, the Grande Prairie District and the Peace River Arch District. The Company’s operations combine multi-zone conventional production and resource plays in its Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin producing properties and undeveloped land predominately located in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.