China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP decreased its stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628,615 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in China Life Insurance Co were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in China Life Insurance Co by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 224,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in China Life Insurance Co during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in China Life Insurance Co by 66.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in China Life Insurance Co during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in China Life Insurance Co by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) traded down 0.91% during trading on Monday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,211 shares. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. China Life Insurance Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.05%.

LFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America Corp cut China Life Insurance Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc raised China Life Insurance Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company. The Company provides a range of insurance products, including individual and group life insurance, health insurance and accident insurance products. It operates through four segments: life insurance, health insurance, accident insurance and other.

