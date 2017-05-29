China Digital TV Holding Co. (STV) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.70

News articles about China Digital TV Holding Co. (NYSE:STV) have trended very positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Digital TV Holding Co. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.70 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

China Digital TV Holding Co. (NYSE:STV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. China Digital TV Holding Co. had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.43%.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from China Digital TV Holding Co.’s previous special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. China Digital TV Holding Co.’s payout ratio is 900.45%.

China Digital TV Holding Co, Ltd. (CDTV Holding) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of conditional access (CA) systems to the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) digital television market. The Company is engaged in the provision of cloud-based application platforms and CA systems. The Company’s CA systems, including smart cards, head-end software for television network operators and terminal-end licensing for set-top box manufacturers, enable digital television network operators in the PRC to control the distribution of content and value-added services to their subscribers and block unauthorized access to their networks.

