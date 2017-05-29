Childrens Place (PLCE) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Childrens Place earned a news impact score of 0.38 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 94 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Childrens Place Inc alerts:

Shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) traded down 0.42% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.65. 520,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.41. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $69.98 and a 1-year high of $125.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.31. Childrens Place had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Childrens Place will post $7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. FBR & Co set a $127.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Childrens Place from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $105.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.08.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/childrens-place-plce-receiving-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

In related news, insider Michael Scarpa sold 37,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $4,023,926.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley P. Cost sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $865,377.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,853.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,052 shares of company stock worth $6,472,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.