Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.60. Childrens Place posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Childrens Place.

Get Childrens Place Inc alerts:

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. Childrens Place had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $105.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

In other Childrens Place news, insider Bradley P. Cost sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $865,377.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,853.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Childrens Place by 150.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Childrens Place by 73.8% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in Childrens Place by 89.0% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/childrens-place-inc-plce-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-1-63-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) traded down 0.34% during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.90. 77,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.41. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $122.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Childrens Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Childrens Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.