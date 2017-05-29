Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,062 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 6,031.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hawkins Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Hawkins Capital L.P. now owns 17,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) traded up 0.51% on Monday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,126 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. The company has a market cap of $364.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.37. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $45.60.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.49 million. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 85.79% and a net margin of 16.37%. Analysts predict that Natural Resource Partners LP will post $5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Natural Resource Partners from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natural Resource Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P. owns, operates, manages and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates and other natural resources. Coal Royalty and Other segment consists primarily of coal royalty and coal related transportation and processing assets.

