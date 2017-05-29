Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) traded down 0.74% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 53,543 shares. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 6,375 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $459,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene H. Bayard purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.80 per share, with a total value of $59,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,193 shares of company stock valued at $793,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 36.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 255.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (Chesapeake) is an energy company. The Company operates through two segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Company provides natural gas distribution and transmission; natural gas supply, gathering, processing and marketing; electric distribution and generation; propane distribution; propane and crude oil wholesale marketing; steam generation, and other energy-related services.

