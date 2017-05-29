Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CQP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank set a $34.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $891 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.16 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Wortley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $5,329,000. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $1,452,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $521,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after buying an additional 26,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (Cheniere Partners) is a limited partnership formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere). The Company operates through liquefaction and regasification operations at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal segment. Through its subsidiary, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC (SPL), it is developing, constructing and operating natural gas liquefaction facilities (the Liquefaction Project) at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on the Sabine-Neches Waterway less than four miles from the Gulf Coast.

