Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Get Check Cap Ltd alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Check Cap and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Check Cap and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) opened at 2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. Check Cap has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company’s market cap is $31.41 million.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Cap will post ($0.63) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Check Cap Ltd (CHEK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/check-cap-ltd-chek-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Knott David M owned 1.05% of Check Cap worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.