Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $204,000 in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 586,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,572,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) traded up 0.16% on Monday, hitting $93.45. 661,052 shares of the stock traded hands. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.05 and a 52-week high of $99.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.97.
Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.99%.
DPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.
In other Dr Pepper Snapple Group news, insider David Thomas sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $548,257.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry D. Young sold 39,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $3,726,337.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,736,729.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,334 shares of company stock worth $30,852,542 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.
