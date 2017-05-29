Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $204,000 in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 586,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,572,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. alerts:

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) traded up 0.16% on Monday, hitting $93.45. 661,052 shares of the stock traded hands. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.05 and a 52-week high of $99.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.97.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.99%.

WARNING: “Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $204,000 in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/checchi-capital-advisers-llc-invests-204000-in-dr-pepper-snapple-group-inc-dps-updated-updated.html.

DPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

In other Dr Pepper Snapple Group news, insider David Thomas sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $548,257.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry D. Young sold 39,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $3,726,337.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,736,729.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,334 shares of company stock worth $30,852,542 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.