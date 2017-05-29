Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Stake Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6,820.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $115,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 22.1% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.42. Charter Communications had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 301.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $356.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $297.00 price objective on Charter Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.49.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.62, for a total transaction of $323,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total transaction of $1,954,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,711.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

