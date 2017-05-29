CGG SA (CGG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CGG SA (NYSE:CGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, “CGG operates as a Geoscience company. It provides geophysical services and software products and manufactures geophysical equipment. The Company primarily operates in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the former Soviet Union, and Africa. CGG is based in France. “

CGG SA (NYSE:CGG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($12.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by $9.35. CGG SA had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CGG SA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CGG SA (NYSE:CGG) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of CGG SA worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CGG SA Company Profile

CGG SA (CGG) is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The Company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services, as well as a range of other geoscience services, including data imaging, geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services, and collecting, developing and licensing geological data.

