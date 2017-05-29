CGG SA (CGG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGG SA (NYSE:CGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “CGG operates as a Geoscience company. It provides geophysical services and software products and manufactures geophysical equipment. The Company primarily operates in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the former Soviet Union, and Africa. CGG is based in France. “

CGG SA (NYSE:CGG) traded down 0.1292% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.6407. The company had a trading volume of 492 shares. CGG SA has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm’s market capitalization is $124.85 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

CGG SA (NYSE:CGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($12.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by $9.35. CGG SA had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CGG SA will post ($17.97) EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CGG SA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CGG SA (NYSE:CGG) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of CGG SA worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGG SA Company Profile

CGG SA (CGG) is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The Company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services, as well as a range of other geoscience services, including data imaging, geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services, and collecting, developing and licensing geological data.

